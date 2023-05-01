MAY 01, 2023
Signs Of Love Bombing
Image- Pexels
Love bombing refers to the grand displays of affection and attention showered by someone on their romantic partner at the beginning of a relationship. Although it is a common occurrence, it usually is a bigger problem
What is love bombing?
Not only will a love bomber like listening to your compliments, but they will also make sure to bombard you with affection. Although compliments will make you feel good, they will not stop at normal praise
They constantly shower you with compliments and affection
When your partner is love-bombing you, they will buy you a gift almost every other day. They will try to bombard your feelings with over-expensive gifts so that you become bound to be with them even when things are not smooth
They are constantly giving you gifts
If your partner wants to know every single detail about you right that second or consistently bugs you to tell them more about yourself, it is a strong sign of love bombing
They bug you with loads of questions
If you find yourself listening to their childhood traumas and other emotional baggage even when you do not wish to
Overshare too soon
If your partner is constantly wanting confirmation even in the starting phase of your relationship, it is a sign of love bombing
Constantly seek validation
If your partner starts saying the "L" word from day 1, it is a subtle love bombing sign
Your relationship feels too intense
If your partner craves attention all day, every day, without thinking about how it affects your schedule, consider it a serious sign of love bombing
Constantly crave attention
No matter how exciting the idea of making things "official" or announcing that you are exclusive on Instagram may sound, remember it is often a sign of love bombing
They push you to commit
This sign of love bombing is basically a manipulative tactic that they use to gain your trust
They say exactly what you want to hear
Being very clingy and territorial is yet another big sign of love bombing which stems out of insecurity
They are every clingy
