Shruti Mehta 

Lifestyle

AUGUST 16, 2023

Signs of manipulation in a relationship 

Images: Pexels 

Do you feel guilty or obligated in a relationship? This may be a sign of a manipulative partner 

 Guilt 

Highs and lows are part and parcel of every relationship! But a manipulative partner can leave long-lasting scars 

Images: Pexels 

 Ups & Downs

In the initial phase, a person might seem charming! But their true colors are revealed slowly. Such individuals gradually demand their partner to fulfill their desires

Images: Pexels 

Manipulation 

If your partner attempts to guilt-trip you emotionally to spend more time with them and exaggerate things, it is a clear sign of manipulation 

Images: Pexels 

Guilt-tripping 

Gaslighting 

Images: Pexels 

If you have ever doubted your feelings owing to your partner’s actions, you have been gaslit by them 

Image: Pexels

Criticism 

Constructive criticism is essential for the growth of an individual! But if your partner constantly points out your flaws, you must critically evaluate things 

If your partner is trying to gain control over your emotions and actions, it is a sign. They can withdraw and withhold affection to create a sense of uncertainty 

Devaluation 

Images: Pexels 

Do you feel intimidated by your partner? Are you afraid to express your emotions and seek comfort? It is a tell-tale sign 

Threat 

Image: Pexels 

Isolation 

Image: Pexels

If your partner is restricting your access to your friends and family, they are isolating you. It depicts that they like you being dependent on them 

Image: Pexels

Does your partner intentionally withhold support, love, and concern? It is not a sign of a healthy relationship 

Lack of Support 

