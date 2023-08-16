Heading 3
Signs of manipulation in a relationship
Do you feel guilty or obligated in a relationship? This may be a sign of a manipulative partner
Guilt
Highs and lows are part and parcel of every relationship! But a manipulative partner can leave long-lasting scars
Ups & Downs
In the initial phase, a person might seem charming! But their true colors are revealed slowly. Such individuals gradually demand their partner to fulfill their desires
Manipulation
If your partner attempts to guilt-trip you emotionally to spend more time with them and exaggerate things, it is a clear sign of manipulation
Guilt-tripping
Gaslighting
If you have ever doubted your feelings owing to your partner’s actions, you have been gaslit by them
Criticism
Constructive criticism is essential for the growth of an individual! But if your partner constantly points out your flaws, you must critically evaluate things
If your partner is trying to gain control over your emotions and actions, it is a sign. They can withdraw and withhold affection to create a sense of uncertainty
Devaluation
Do you feel intimidated by your partner? Are you afraid to express your emotions and seek comfort? It is a tell-tale sign
Threat
Isolation
If your partner is restricting your access to your friends and family, they are isolating you. It depicts that they like you being dependent on them
Does your partner intentionally withhold support, love, and concern? It is not a sign of a healthy relationship
Lack of Support
