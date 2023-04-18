APRIL 18, 2023
Signs Of Micro Cheating In Relationship
Micro cheating is a form of cheating where one partner crosses over the line between staying loyal or unfaithful by taking tiny steps that from afar may seem harmless, but in reality, are the nails in the coffin of your relationship
What is micro-cheating?
If you find your partner doing micro cheating on you, you should ignore rather have an honest conversation
Do not ignore
Here are 7 signs that your partner maybe micro cheating
Signs of micro cheating
When your partner is secretive about their communication with someone else, like hiding their phone screen, they maybe at micro cheating
Secrecy
Flirting
If your partner engages in mild flirting or playful banter with someone else, he or she maybe micro cheating
One of the signs of micro cheating is when your partner lies about their whereabouts or hides the amount of time they spend with someone else
Lying
If your partner keeps their options open with someone else, then they are micro cheating
Keeping options open
If your partner compare you to someone else and make you feel uncomfortable, they maybe at micro cheating
Comparing you to others
When you partner confides in someone else about personal or intimate issues that they should be sharing with you, you are most likely being micro-cheated on
Emotional infidelity
You partner is micro cheating on you if they like comments on, or share intimate posts from someone else on social media
Social media activity
