Interrogate you about your whereabouts like where are you, who you are with
Keep questioning
Keeps you away from spending time with your friends, and family, and wants all your attention
Isolating behavior
Check your phone, social media messages and accounts without permission
Monitor your activities
Wants you to prioritize her above anything else
Demands time
Blow minor conflicts, creating unnecessary drama
Overreactions to small-things
Decides how you should dress, look, behave and ensure you both of same liking
Control your appearance
Requires constant affirmation of your love and commitment at an exhausting level
Need reassurance
Control relationship with guilt, emotional or manipulative tactics
Emotional manipulation
Threatens to end the relationship if you don’t accept her demands
Threats
