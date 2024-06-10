Heading 3

Signs of self-sabotaging relationships


Struggling with open and honest communication, self-sabotaging people avoid difficult conversations and fail to express their needs

Lack of communication

Fear of vulnerability causes them to hide their true feelings and experiences, creating emotional distance and hindering deep connections

Fear of being vulnerable

Constant doubt and need for reassurance from their partner indicate a lack of trust, creating a toxic environment in the relationship

 Trust issues

Setting unrealistic expectations for their partner burdens the relationship, often leading to disappointment and conflict

Unrealistic expectations

Avoiding physical and emotional closeness due to fear of getting hurt, prevents forming deep, and meaningful connections

Fear of intimacy

Negative self-talk and low self-esteem lead to questioning their own worth, which affects their confidence

 Self-doubt

Fear of commitment or getting hurt makes them create conflict to distance themselves emotionally, sabotaging the relationship

 Pushing away love

Focusing solely on the relationship and neglecting personal goals creates an imbalance and harms the relationship

  Avoiding personal growth

Struggling to set and maintain boundaries leads to feeling overwhelmed, which negatively affects the relationship

 Lack of boundaries

To avoid emotional intimacy and relationship problems, turning to alcohol, drugs, or distractions, increase the problems 

 Turning to distractions

