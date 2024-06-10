Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
JUNE 10, 2024
Signs of self-sabotaging relationships
Struggling with open and honest communication, self-sabotaging people avoid difficult conversations and fail to express their needs
Lack of communication
Image source- Freepik
Fear of vulnerability causes them to hide their true feelings and experiences, creating emotional distance and hindering deep connections
Fear of being vulnerable
Image source- Freepik
Image source- Freepik
Constant doubt and need for reassurance from their partner indicate a lack of trust, creating a toxic environment in the relationship
Trust issues
Setting unrealistic expectations for their partner burdens the relationship, often leading to disappointment and conflict
Image source- Freepik
Unrealistic expectations
Avoiding physical and emotional closeness due to fear of getting hurt, prevents forming deep, and meaningful connections
Image source- Freepik
Fear of intimacy
Negative self-talk and low self-esteem lead to questioning their own worth, which affects their confidence
Image source- Freepik
Self-doubt
Fear of commitment or getting hurt makes them create conflict to distance themselves emotionally, sabotaging the relationship
Image source- Freepik
Pushing away love
Focusing solely on the relationship and neglecting personal goals creates an imbalance and harms the relationship
Avoiding personal growth
Image source- Freepik
Struggling to set and maintain boundaries leads to feeling overwhelmed, which negatively affects the relationship
Lack of boundaries
Image source- Freepik
To avoid emotional intimacy and relationship problems, turning to alcohol, drugs, or distractions, increase the problems
Turning to distractions
Image source- Freepik
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.
Click Here