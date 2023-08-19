Heading 3
Signs of unofficial dating
If you discuss dating with each other, past experiences, qualities you want in a partner, and more, you are in an unofficial relationship
Discussion
Do you feel confused regarding your feelings for your partner? If you feel that your bond is more than friendship, but there is no label attached, this is a sign
Confusion
Communication is the crux of any relationship! If you communicate regularly and use “we” instead of “me and you”, you are dating unofficially
Communication
you are unofficially dating if you exclusively flirt…
Flirting
Affection
If you both are comfortable showing affection to each other in public spaces, you can think to take things forward
Silence
Communication is important. But if you are comfortable in each other’s presence without making small conversations, you have found a good match
A relationship thrives when both parties can spend some quality time together! If you feel like spending some quality time together, it is a sign
Time
Emotional intimacy is as important as a physical one! If you rely on each other for emotional support, you are dating unofficially
Emotional Support
Common Ground
If you are bonding over common hobbies, interests, or preferences, you can explore the dating realm
If you both have introduced each other to your respective families, things are not as casual as you think
Introduction
