AUGUST 19, 2023

Signs of unofficial dating 

Image: Pexels

If you discuss dating with each other, past experiences, qualities you want in a partner, and more, you are in an unofficial relationship

Discussion

Do you feel confused regarding your feelings for your partner? If you feel that your bond is more than friendship, but there is no label attached, this is a sign

Image: Pexels

Confusion

Communication is the crux of any relationship! If you communicate regularly and use “we” instead of “me and you”, you are dating unofficially

Image: Pexels

Communication

you are unofficially dating if you exclusively flirt… 

Image: Pexels

Flirting

 Affection

Image: Pexels

If you both are comfortable showing affection to each other in public spaces, you can think to take things forward

Image: Pexels

Silence

Communication is important. But if you are comfortable in each other’s presence without making small conversations, you have found a good match

A relationship thrives when both parties can spend some quality time together! If you feel like spending some quality time together, it is a sign

Time

Image: Pexels

Emotional intimacy is as important as a physical one! If you rely on each other for emotional support, you are dating unofficially

 Emotional Support

Image: Pexels

Common Ground

Image: Pexels

If you are bonding over common hobbies, interests, or preferences, you can explore the dating realm

Image: Pexels

If you both have introduced each other to your respective families, things are not as casual as you think

Introduction

