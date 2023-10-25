Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
OCTOBER 25, 2023
Signs proving you are toxic to yourself
You apologize a lot, even when the fault is not yours
#1
#2
You keep hanging out with people who treat you badly
You do not take care of yourself
#3
You take criticism personally
#4
You keep comparing yourself to others
#5
You agree with other people's opinion even when you have a different one
#6
You keep checking your phone for messages from someone when there are none
#7
You sleep a lot basically to avoid life In general
#8
Be kind It's time to show yourself some kindness
#9
Slack If you see either of the signs in yourself, cut yourself some slack and you'd see the difference
#10
