Jiya Surana

lifestyle

OCTOBER 25, 2023

Signs proving you are toxic to yourself

You apologize a lot, even when the fault is not yours

#1

#2

You keep hanging out with people who treat you badly

You do not take care of yourself

#3

You take criticism personally

#4

You keep comparing yourself to others

#5

You agree with other people's opinion even when you have a different one

#6

You keep checking your phone for messages from someone when there are none

#7

You sleep a lot basically to avoid life In general

#8

Be kind It's time to show yourself some kindness

#9

Slack If you see either of the signs in yourself, cut yourself some slack and you'd see the difference

#10

Self-reflection

