mAY 26, 2023
Signs She's Hiding Her Feelings For You
If she responds to you every time, then it is a clear sign she has Feelings for you
She is there for you
Image- Pexels
Image- Pexels
If a girl introduces you to her friends, then it’s not just a friendship. She has obvious feelings for you
Her friends know you
Image- Pexels
If she looks straight into your eyes while talking, it proves that she wants a deeper connection with you
Eye contact while talking
Image- Pexels
If a girl has feelings for you, she will make an extra effort to know your every little detail
She remembers every detail about you
Image- Pexels
Be it funny or not, if a girl has feeling s for you, she will find humor in your every silly jokes just to make you smile
She finds humor in your every joke
She ensures your well-being
To ensure his well-being, she will make genuine efforts to ensure that everything around you is perfectly fine
Image- Pexels
Image- Pexels
If she is not comfortable enough to communicate in person, she will follow your social media account and like you posts
She stalks your on social media
Image- Pexels
When a girl has feelings for you, she tries to ask questions to know you better
She asks questions about your friends
Image- Pexels
If she dresses up nicely every time you go out with her, this is a sign that she likes you a lot
She dresses up nicely for you
Image- Pexels
If she texts you randomly, it means that you belong to her inner circle and she wants to be in touch with you
She texts you randomly
