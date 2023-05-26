Heading 3

Arpita Sarkar

Relationship

mAY 26, 2023

Signs She's Hiding Her Feelings For You

If she responds to you every time, then it is a clear sign she has Feelings for you

She is there for you

If a girl introduces you to her friends, then it’s not just a friendship. She has obvious feelings for you

Her friends know you

If she looks straight into your eyes while talking, it proves that she wants a deeper connection with you

Eye contact while talking

If a girl has feelings for you, she will make an extra effort to know your every little detail

She remembers every detail about you

Be it funny or not, if a girl has feeling s for you, she will find humor in your every silly jokes just to make you smile

She finds humor in your every joke

She ensures your well-being

To ensure his well-being, she will make genuine efforts to ensure that everything around you is perfectly fine

If she is not comfortable enough to communicate in person, she will follow your social media account and like you posts

She stalks your on social media

When a girl has feelings for you, she tries to ask questions to know you better

She asks questions about your friends

If she dresses up nicely every time you go out with her, this is a sign that she likes you a lot

She dresses up nicely for you

If she texts you randomly, it means that you belong to her inner circle and she wants to be in touch with you

She texts you randomly

