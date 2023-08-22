Heading 3

Shruti Mehta 

Lifestyle

AUGUST 22, 2023

Signs someone is fighting their feelings 

Image: Pexels

Whether you have just met someone or you have known them for long, guessing someone’s feelings can be tough

Feelings 

Negative experiences from the past can prevent a person from expressing their true feelings and exploring new relationships 

Image: Pexels

Emotional scars 

Many people struggle with the idea of being committed and striking a deeper connection with someone

Image: Pexels

Commitment Issues 

If a person is insecure about themselves or they lack self-esteem, they might hide their feelings 

Image: Pexels

Personal Insecurities 

Rejection 

Image: Pexels

The fear of rejection or hampering the bond you both share might prohibit him from showing affection 

Image: Pexels

Care 

If the person starts caring for you more than usual and is more sensitive about your feelings, something is brewing

Is someone being overprotective or jealous when you engage more with your friends from opposite gender, they are hiding their feelings 

Jealous 

Image: Pexels

Compliments are essential to retain the spark in a relationship! But if you notice them giving you subtle compliments, it is a sign 

Compliments

Image: Pexels

 Nervous 

Image: Pexels

If the person appears more nervous around you without any reason, they might see you more than a friend 

Image: Pexels

If the individual reveals all the details, it shows their trust and confidence in you! They might consider you close 

 Details 

