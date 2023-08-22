Heading 3
Shruti Mehta
Lifestyle
AUGUST 22, 2023
Signs someone is fighting their feelings
Image: Pexels
Whether you have just met someone or you have known them for long, guessing someone’s feelings can be tough
Feelings
Negative experiences from the past can prevent a person from expressing their true feelings and exploring new relationships
Image: Pexels
Emotional scars
Many people struggle with the idea of being committed and striking a deeper connection with someone
Image: Pexels
Commitment Issues
If a person is insecure about themselves or they lack self-esteem, they might hide their feelings
Image: Pexels
Personal Insecurities
Rejection
Image: Pexels
The fear of rejection or hampering the bond you both share might prohibit him from showing affection
Image: Pexels
Care
If the person starts caring for you more than usual and is more sensitive about your feelings, something is brewing
Is someone being overprotective or jealous when you engage more with your friends from opposite gender, they are hiding their feelings
Jealous
Image: Pexels
Compliments are essential to retain the spark in a relationship! But if you notice them giving you subtle compliments, it is a sign
Compliments
Image: Pexels
Nervous
Image: Pexels
If the person appears more nervous around you without any reason, they might see you more than a friend
Image: Pexels
If the individual reveals all the details, it shows their trust and confidence in you! They might consider you close
Details
