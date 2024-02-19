Heading 3
FEBRUARY 19, 2024
Signs someone is good for your mental health
They love getting to know you as a person
#1
You can be vulnerable around them
#2
They respect your personal boundaries
#3
They communicate honestly with you
#4
They encourage you to grow as a person
#5
You feel seen, heard and appreciated
#6
They support your dreams and uplift you
#7
You feel comfortable and safe around this person
#8
#9
They genuinely care about your well-being
They bring positivity and joy into your life
#10
