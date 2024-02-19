Heading 3

Jiya Surana

lifestyle 

FEBRUARY 19, 2024

Signs someone is good for your mental health

They love getting to know you as a person

#1

You can be vulnerable around them

#2

They respect your personal boundaries

#3

They communicate honestly with you

#4

They encourage you to grow as a person

#5

You feel seen, heard and appreciated

#6

They support your dreams and uplift you

#7

You feel comfortable and safe around this person

#8

#9

They genuinely care about your well-being

They bring positivity and joy into your life

#10

