Heading 3
Shruti Mehta
Lifestyle
AUGUST 16, 2023
Signs someone is lying
Images: Pexels
If someone is lying, their story keeps on changing! Be it small details or major plots, you will notice the changes
Change
Eye contact signifies confidence. If someone is lying, they might get nervous and avoid an eye contact
Images: Pexels
Eye Contact
If someone is speaking confidently yet you notice constant fidgeting, it means they are trying to cover up a lie
Images: Pexels
Fidget
If you question someone and they do not have the answers, they might use defensive language to divert the topic
Images: Pexels
Defensive Language
Repeat
Images: Pexels
If you notice someone repeating phrases multiple times, it is a telltale sign that they are lying
Image: Pexels
Hesitation
Do you notice hesitation on someone’s face when a sensitive topic comes up? It might be because they are lying to think of an answer
If someone is speaking too confidently, it might be suspicious! They might be bluffing
Overconfidence
Images: Pexels
If someone divulges your questions or gives vague answers, they are lying or hiding things from you
Vague
Image: Pexels
Smile
Image: Pexels
Smiling is not bad! But if someone smiles too much without any reason, they are trying to cover their deeds with an over-friendly attitude
Image: Pexels
If a liar feels they have no escape from a critical situation that might expose them, they blame someone else
Deflection
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.