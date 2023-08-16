Heading 3

Signs someone is lying 

If someone is lying, their story keeps on changing! Be it small details or major plots, you will notice the changes 

Change 

Eye contact signifies confidence. If someone is lying, they might get nervous and avoid an eye contact 

Eye Contact

If someone is speaking confidently yet you notice constant fidgeting, it means they are trying to cover up a lie 

Fidget 

If you question someone and they do not have the answers, they might use defensive language to divert the topic 

Defensive Language

 Repeat 

If you notice someone repeating phrases multiple times, it is a telltale sign that they are lying 

 Hesitation 

Do you notice hesitation on someone’s face when a sensitive topic comes up? It might be because they are lying to think of an answer 

If someone is speaking too confidently, it might be suspicious! They might be bluffing

Overconfidence 

If someone divulges your questions or gives vague answers, they are lying or hiding things from you 

Vague 

Smile 

Smiling is not bad! But if someone smiles too much without any reason, they are trying to cover their deeds with an over-friendly attitude 

If a liar feels they have no escape from a critical situation that might expose them, they blame someone else 

Deflection 

