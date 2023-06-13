Heading 3

 Nanditha Gururaj

Signs that are compatible with Geminis

Both signs are socialised people and have a great sense of humor to share among. According to the personality traits, Gemini is quite a good compatible partner with Aries natives

Gemini and Aries

The air sign Gemini and Earth sign Taurus have a great match. Tauruses are good with communication and Geminis are jovial which make them a good match

Gemini and Taurus

When the twin symbol zodiacs meet each other, they make a perfect match and tend to have a lot of fun together

Gemini and Gemini

Gemini’s and Cancers find a bond where they talk about creativity. Gemini's lively energy puts cancer in a great mood and cancer's affection fulfils Gemini's desire for affection

Gemini and Cancer

Gemini & Libra

Both these signs are air signs which makes them compatible with each other. These signs are lightheaded romantics and the pairing is right

Gemini & Aquarius

The eleventh and the air sign of the zodiac, is a natural pair for a gemini as both humanitarian, social and mentally charged

The fire sign that is fifth on the zodiac and Geminis make for a friendly easy             going pairing. Leos tend to be optimistic, buoyant and sunny

Gemini & Leo 

      The one best thing that brings you both on the same page is that you have tons of ideas and you're both creative problem solvers

Gemini and Sagittarius

 Gemini & Pisces

Pisceans are imaginative lovers, and Gemini has that fun energetic wild side that allows Pisces to express themselves freely, which is fantastic

Capricorn can encourage Gemini to be a bit more open-minded and light-hearted, while Gemini can influence Capricorn to be a little more consistent in terms of making your dreams a reality

Gemini & Capricorn

