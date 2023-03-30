Heading 3

Arpita Sarkar

Relationship

MAR 30, 2023

Signs That He Cares About You

Source: Pexels

Honesty is indeed the best and often a critical policy in any relationship. Another sign your guy cares about you is when he risks everything but always strives to be honest with you about his nature or feelings

He Is Honest With You

Source: Pexels

If your guy is openly communicating with you, he wants you to realize that he is genuine

He Communicates Openly 

A guy who really cares about you will take the time to listen and give his undivided attention to what you have to say

Source: Pexels

He Always Listens To you 

Doing things is yet another obvious sign he cares about you. This can be as simple as buying your favorite food or drink or ensuring your car is in good working order before it starts raining

Source: Pexels

He Does Little Things For You

Source: Pexels

He Talks About His Feelings 

A guy who cares profoundly about someone else will want to share his raw and genuine feelings with them on a much deeper level

Being protective is a subtle sign he cares about you. Your guy friend may even show possessive behavior if someone else tries to flirt with you or gets close to you

Source: Pexels

He Is Protective Of You 

Reliability, dedication, and faithfulness are telltale signs he cares about you

Source: Pexels

He Is Reliable 

Understanding the concept of boundaries and personal space is highly underrated in any relationship. While he may enjoy being around you all the time, he will comprehend when things start to become a bit overbearing for you

Source: Pexels

He Understands Your Boundaries 

Notice subtle things like how his body language is different when you are around him, how he gets excited when you are excited, and how he treats you differently than others around you.

Source: Pexels

He Makes You Feel Important 

A little flattery and a lot of appreciation go a long way to win someone over. So, if he never backs down from showering compliments on you regardless of the occasion or reason, he does care about you and may want to be more than just friends

Source: Pexels

He Appreciates You 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here