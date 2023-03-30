MAR 30, 2023
Signs That He Cares About You
Honesty is indeed the best and often a critical policy in any relationship. Another sign your guy cares about you is when he risks everything but always strives to be honest with you about his nature or feelings
He Is Honest With You
If your guy is openly communicating with you, he wants you to realize that he is genuine
He Communicates Openly
A guy who really cares about you will take the time to listen and give his undivided attention to what you have to say
He Always Listens To you
Doing things is yet another obvious sign he cares about you. This can be as simple as buying your favorite food or drink or ensuring your car is in good working order before it starts raining
He Does Little Things For You
He Talks About His Feelings
A guy who cares profoundly about someone else will want to share his raw and genuine feelings with them on a much deeper level
Being protective is a subtle sign he cares about you. Your guy friend may even show possessive behavior if someone else tries to flirt with you or gets close to you
He Is Protective Of You
Reliability, dedication, and faithfulness are telltale signs he cares about you
He Is Reliable
Understanding the concept of boundaries and personal space is highly underrated in any relationship. While he may enjoy being around you all the time, he will comprehend when things start to become a bit overbearing for you
He Understands Your Boundaries
Notice subtle things like how his body language is different when you are around him, how he gets excited when you are excited, and how he treats you differently than others around you.
He Makes You Feel Important
A little flattery and a lot of appreciation go a long way to win someone over. So, if he never backs down from showering compliments on you regardless of the occasion or reason, he does care about you and may want to be more than just friends
He Appreciates You
