Jiya Surana

lifestyle

OCTOBER 31, 2023

Signs that prove you're a people pleaser

There is nothing wrong with being kind to someone else, but it can also be something we do to avoid disappointing others or put pressure on ourselves to live up to an ideal image

It is a great way to avoid conflict, but in the long run it will leave you feeling drained and unhappy

You repeatedly forgive people who refuse to change

#1

You do not express your feelings when you are upset

#2

You say 'yes' to others even when you are at your full capacity

#3

You do not stand up for yourself when people are disrespectful

#4

You are passive about your concerns & issues

#5

You act like a crutch for others even when you are burnt out

#6

You always apologise first because you do not want the other person to be upset

#7

You are everyone's support system but never your own

#8

