Don't let others walk all over you
It is a great way to avoid conflict, but in the long run it will leave you feeling drained and unhappy
You repeatedly forgive people who refuse to change
You do not express your feelings when you are upset
You say 'yes' to others even when you are at your full capacity
You do not stand up for yourself when people are disrespectful
You are passive about your concerns & issues
You act like a crutch for others even when you are burnt out
You always apologise first because you do not want the other person to be upset
You are everyone's support system but never your own
