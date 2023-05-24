mAY 24, 2023
Signs that they’re not into you
If they don't want to go out with you or are scared to be seen outside with you, that means something is fishy you need to move on
Does not take you out
If a person really likes another person, they would always crave their touch, and if they are not into it, Pal you need to move on
Less physical touch
If they keep you hanging for replies for hours and only text or call you when they are bored, there's not much to think of, they are simply not into you
Does not communicate
If they deny to introduce you to their friends, that means something is really wrong, if they really liked you they would want you to see their friends and family
Never lets you meet his friends
If they don't ask you how your day went or what are you up to, and aren't aware of anything that's going on in your life. Move on they're not the right person for you.
They don't ask about you
Compliments make people feel special and confident, and if they never shower you with compliments. You're in the wrong place
They never compliment you
If they leave you hanging for hours and always send super dry texts, can also mean they are not interested in you
Super late replies
If your partner does not hype you up when you achieve something or when you feel miserable. It's clear that they are not into you
Does not hype you up
If your partner is not interested in going out or making plans in order to hang out with you. They are not into you
Never make plans
If they never ask you how you are doing or how you are feeling and don't care what is going on or happening to your life. It's very clear that they are not the one and you deserve way better
Cares less about you
