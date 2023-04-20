APRIL 20, 2023

Heading 3

Signs that your pet cat loves you

Image- Pexels

Cats believe that purring is a form of communication, a form of bonding mechanism between the kitten and the mother. So if your cat purrs around you, there's a possibility that your furry friend feels bonded with you

 Purring

Image- Pexels

If you have ever noticed your cat following you around the house, there can be two reasons why. First they want you to feed them their food or your cat simply enjoys your company and wants to be around you

They follow you around

If you ever find your cat’s tail with a curved tip, it basically refers to a friendly greeting or invitation to interact with your cat

Image- Pexels

 Their Tail speaks

Whether it’s a toy or a small animal, if your cat brings you one of these, this is a sign of loyalty and affection, they view you as an important part of their family

Image- Pexels

Your cat brings you gifts

Image- Pexels

Head Bumps

If your cat is pressing her head against you or the furniture it might be a sign that they want you to play with them but if your cat starts making strange noises in the process, she may be in need of medical attention

If your cat is rolling over or exposing her belly to you, it often means that your cat feels safe and comfortable around you. Also not all cats like to be rubbed in the belly, make sure if it only wanna be petted and not rubbed to avoid scratches

Image- Pexels

You often see their belly

Cats are only going to sleep where they feel most comfortable and secure. If that’s with you, congrats, you have successfully won their trust

Image- Pexels

They sleep next to you

Cats pounce on their prey, but if your kitty comes and sits on you calmly, it’s an indicator of trust and affection

Image- Pexels

They will sit on you

If you find your cat giving you a long, drawn-out blink in the middle of them staring at you, it means they are comfortable letting their guard down in your presence and are displaying trust and affection. Try slowly blinking back to show them you agree

Image- Pexels

You catch them gazing at you

Cats knead when they feel comfortable and content. Usually, by pressing a soft surface continuously with its paws, this occurs in the presence of their special human

Image- Pexels

Kneading

