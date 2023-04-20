APRIL 20, 2023
Signs that your pet cat loves you
Cats believe that purring is a form of communication, a form of bonding mechanism between the kitten and the mother. So if your cat purrs around you, there's a possibility that your furry friend feels bonded with you
Purring
If you have ever noticed your cat following you around the house, there can be two reasons why. First they want you to feed them their food or your cat simply enjoys your company and wants to be around you
They follow you around
If you ever find your cat’s tail with a curved tip, it basically refers to a friendly greeting or invitation to interact with your cat
Their Tail speaks
Whether it’s a toy or a small animal, if your cat brings you one of these, this is a sign of loyalty and affection, they view you as an important part of their family
Your cat brings you gifts
Head Bumps
If your cat is pressing her head against you or the furniture it might be a sign that they want you to play with them but if your cat starts making strange noises in the process, she may be in need of medical attention
If your cat is rolling over or exposing her belly to you, it often means that your cat feels safe and comfortable around you. Also not all cats like to be rubbed in the belly, make sure if it only wanna be petted and not rubbed to avoid scratches
You often see their belly
Cats are only going to sleep where they feel most comfortable and secure. If that’s with you, congrats, you have successfully won their trust
They sleep next to you
Cats pounce on their prey, but if your kitty comes and sits on you calmly, it’s an indicator of trust and affection
They will sit on you
If you find your cat giving you a long, drawn-out blink in the middle of them staring at you, it means they are comfortable letting their guard down in your presence and are displaying trust and affection. Try slowly blinking back to show them you agree
You catch them gazing at you
Cats knead when they feel comfortable and content. Usually, by pressing a soft surface continuously with its paws, this occurs in the presence of their special human
Kneading
