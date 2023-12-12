Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Lifestyle 

December 12, 2023

Signs to discover your feelings

If you find yourself thinking about him often, even during mundane activities, it could be a sign of deep feelings

Constant Thoughts

Image Source: Pexels

Do you feel a fluttery sensation or nervous excitement when you're around him? This physical reaction is a classic sign of romantic feelings

 Butterflies in Your Stomach

Image Source: Pexels

When you genuinely care for someone, their happiness becomes important to you. You may find yourself going out of your way to make them smile

Prioritizing Their Happiness

Image Source: Pexels

If you feel a strong urge to protect him or support him through tough times, it might be a sign that your emotions run deeper than friendship

Feeling Protective

Image Source: Pexels

Feeling a twinge of jealousy when he's with someone else might indicate that you have more than platonic feelings for him

 Jealousy

Image Source: Pexels

Genuine happiness and excitement for his accomplishments could be a sign that you deeply care about his well-being

Excitement about Their Achievements

Image Source: Pexels

If you can enjoy comfortable silence together without feeling the need to fill the void with words, it could mean you have a deep connection

Comfort in Silence

Image Source: Pexels

Missing him when he's not around and feeling a sense of completeness when you're together are signs of emotional attachment

 Yearning for Their Presence

Image Source: Pexels

Love often involves a willingness to compromise, sacrifice, or make adjustments for the well-being of the relationship

Willingness to Compromise

Image Source: Pexels

If you can picture a future with him and it brings you joy, it's a strong indicator that your feelings are more than just friendship

Visualizing a Future Together

Image Source: Pexels

