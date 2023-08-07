Heading 3

Shruti Mehta 

Lifestyle

AUGUST 07, 2023

Signs to evaluate your relationship

Image: Pexels

A healthy relationship is where two individuals grow together. There is respect, trust, loyalty, understanding, and communication in the bond

Marriage

With each relationship, you tend to face difficulties. Teamwork can help you overcome the curveballs of situations and differences

Image: Pexels

Ups and downs

A relationship can be cherished only when it provides happiness to both parties involved. Long-term unhappiness might push you to evaluate your relationship 

Image: Pexels

Happiness

It might be difficult for you to evaluate things and make a decision. But it is okay to prioritize yourself and think about your happiness

Image: Pexels

Challenging

Emotional intimacy

Image: Pexels

Physical intimacy is important but emotional intimacy cannot be neglected as well. If you do not experience deep connection, it might be time to evaluate things critically 

Image: Pexels

Communication 

Communication is pivotal for a relationship! But if your conversation features negativity, criticism, and defensiveness, things are not the best

Conflicts are part and parcel of every relationship. But if you are unable you resolve your conflicts, this might be a sign of a dying marriage

Conflict 

Image: Pexels

If one or both partners become detached in a relationship, this is not a sign of a healthy relationship

Detachment

Image: Pexels

Loneliness

Image: Pexels

Desiring personal space is not wrong. But if you feel lonely even when you have your partner’s company, things are not right

Image: Pexels

Breaking up is not the only option. You can take the help of a relationship coach or counselor to improve your relationship

Help

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here