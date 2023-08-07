Heading 3
Signs to evaluate your relationship
A healthy relationship is where two individuals grow together. There is respect, trust, loyalty, understanding, and communication in the bond
Marriage
With each relationship, you tend to face difficulties. Teamwork can help you overcome the curveballs of situations and differences
Ups and downs
A relationship can be cherished only when it provides happiness to both parties involved. Long-term unhappiness might push you to evaluate your relationship
Happiness
It might be difficult for you to evaluate things and make a decision. But it is okay to prioritize yourself and think about your happiness
Challenging
Emotional intimacy
Physical intimacy is important but emotional intimacy cannot be neglected as well. If you do not experience deep connection, it might be time to evaluate things critically
Communication
Communication is pivotal for a relationship! But if your conversation features negativity, criticism, and defensiveness, things are not the best
Conflicts are part and parcel of every relationship. But if you are unable you resolve your conflicts, this might be a sign of a dying marriage
Conflict
If one or both partners become detached in a relationship, this is not a sign of a healthy relationship
Detachment
Loneliness
Desiring personal space is not wrong. But if you feel lonely even when you have your partner’s company, things are not right
Breaking up is not the only option. You can take the help of a relationship coach or counselor to improve your relationship
Help
