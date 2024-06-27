Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
june 27, 2024
Signs to know over text if a guy likes you
Guys don’t usually use many emojis, so if he’s sending you a lot, he’s probably trying to express their feelings
Generous with emojis
If he’s texting you frequently, it’s because he enjoys talking to you and wants to stay connected
Texts you often
Quick replies, even to small messages, show he doesn’t want the conversation to die out
Quick to reply
Sharing memes or videos based on your chats keeps things fun and shows that he remembers your interest
Sends Memes and videos
him commenting on your social media stories, makes it an easy way to start a conversation naturally
Replies to your stories
He asks for open-ended conversations to keep the chat going and show he’s genuinely interested in what you say
Keep open-ended conversations
If he’s using wink eyes, heart-eyes, or kiss emojis, he’s definitely flirting with you
Send flirty emoticons
If he texts a lot sometimes and then not at all, he might be trying to play it cool or is unsure how to act
Hot and Cold
Find reasons to talk
He constantly finds excuses to text you, like sending funny reels or starting playful arguments
Long, detailed texts mean he’s putting in effort and wants to have some meaningful conversations
Sends long messages
