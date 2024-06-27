Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

june 27, 2024

Signs to know over text if a guy likes you 

Guys don’t usually use many emojis, so if he’s sending you a lot, he’s probably trying to express their feelings

Generous with emojis

Image Source: Freepik

If he’s texting you frequently, it’s because he enjoys talking to you and wants to stay connected

Texts you often

Image Source: Freepik

Quick replies, even to small messages, show he doesn’t want the conversation to die out

Quick to reply

Image Source: Freepik

Sharing memes or videos based on your chats keeps things fun and shows that he remembers your interest

Sends Memes and videos

Image Source: Freepik

him commenting on your social media stories, makes it an easy way to start a conversation naturally

Image Source: Freepik

Replies to your stories

He asks for open-ended conversations to keep the chat going and show he’s genuinely interested in what you say

Keep open-ended conversations

Image Source: Freepik

If he’s using wink eyes, heart-eyes, or kiss emojis, he’s definitely flirting with you

Send flirty emoticons

Image Source: Freepik

If he texts a lot sometimes and then not at all, he might be trying to play it cool or is unsure how to act

Hot and Cold

Image Source: Freepik

Find reasons to talk

Image Source: Freepik

He constantly finds excuses to text you, like sending funny reels or starting playful arguments

Long, detailed texts mean he’s putting in effort and wants to have some meaningful conversations

Sends long messages

Image Source: Freepik

