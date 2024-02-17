Signs to level up your relationship

Even if you've been with someone for a long time, it can be tricky to know when it's right time to move your relationship to the next level
Level up
Image Source: pexels
If you are unsure how to know if your partner is on the same page as you and don't know how to navigate this phase of your relationship, here are few signs to look out for
Look out
Image Source: pexels
It's essential to ensure that the proposal isn't a surprise, as discussions about marriage, family introductions, and living arrangements should have been openly addressed beforehand. Engaging in these conversations signifies readiness to progress in relationship
You've Talked About Marriage
Image Source: pexels
Overcoming conflicts with respect and without resorting to blame or disrespect signifies relationship strength and ability to navigate disagreements without turning against each other
You overcome conflicts easily
Image Source: pexels
Alignment on important life topics like children, finances, housing, and religion indicates readiness for next relationship milestone, fostering protection and effective resolution of differences
Image Source: pexels
You share similar values
You feel deep emotional bond with your partner, and they feel the same way about you. You're able to open up and be vulnerable with each other
Emotional connection
Image Source: pexels
You enjoy spending time together and prioritize each other's company. Whether it's going on dates, having meaningful conversations, or simply enjoying each other's presence, you cherish time you spend together
Quality time
Image Source: pexels
When "I" and "me" seamlessly transition into "we," it signals readiness for next step in relationship - a clear indication to consider taking it to next level with a ring
You think as a unit
Image Source: pexels
Compatibility
Image Source: pexels
You have strong sense of compatibility in terms of interests, hobbies, and values. You enjoy doing things together and have a lot of shared interests
You inspire each other to grow and become best versions of yourselves