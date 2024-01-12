Heading 3
Signs to walk away from a relationship
If your partner doesn't value your opinions and mocks you, it's a sign to reconsider the relationship
Lack of Respect
Continuous fantasizing about someone else may signal a warning interest in your current relationship
Attraction to Others
If insecurities pile up, and trust is missing, your relationship is likely to crumble
Lack of Trust
Any form of abuse emotional, physical, verbal, or sexual—is a clear signal to walk away
Involvement of Abuse
Uncomfortable with your partner's ex or still tied to your own? It might be time to move on
Boundary Issues with Ex
No talk or action about the future can be a sign that your partner isn't serious about the relationship
Uncertain Future
Being cheated on hurts; it's time to consider leaving if trust is broken
Cheating
Continuous lies erode trust; if your partner doesn't change, it's time to split
Frequent Lies
Lack of Empathy
A healthy relationship needs empathy; if your partner is emotionally unavailable, reconsider staying
A relationship requires quality time; if your partner consistently shows disinterest, think about walking away
Limited Quality Time
