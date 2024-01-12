Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

January 12, 2024

Signs to walk away from a relationship

If your partner doesn't value your opinions and mocks you, it's a sign to reconsider the relationship

Lack of Respect

Image Source: Freepik

Continuous fantasizing about someone else may signal a warning interest in your current relationship

Attraction to Others

Image Source: Freepik

If insecurities pile up, and trust is missing, your relationship is likely to crumble

Lack of Trust

Image Source: Freepik

Any form of abuse emotional, physical, verbal, or sexual—is a clear signal to walk away

Involvement of Abuse

Image Source: Freepik

Uncomfortable with your partner's ex or still tied to your own? It might be time to move on

Image Source: Freepik

Boundary Issues with Ex

No talk or action about the future can be a sign that your partner isn't serious about the relationship

Uncertain Future

Image Source: Freepik

Being cheated on hurts; it's time to consider leaving if trust is broken

Cheating

Image Source: Freepik

Continuous lies erode trust; if your partner doesn't change, it's time to split

Frequent Lies

Image Source: Freepik

Lack of Empathy

Image Source: Freepik

A healthy relationship needs empathy; if your partner is emotionally unavailable, reconsider staying

A relationship requires quality time; if your partner consistently shows disinterest, think about walking away

Limited Quality Time

Image Source: Freepik

