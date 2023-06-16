Heading 3
Jiya Surana
JUNE 16, 2023
Signs you are being gaslighted
Gaslighting is a covert form of emotional abuse that makes people think they are losing their sanity
What is gaslighting?
Given Below are the 8 signs which are relatable to us in some or the other way
They make you feel guilty for saying 'No'
They will try to twist your words and use them against you
You feel very confused by the relationship
You feel as if you're walking on eggshells all the time
They act cold towards you if you don't do what they want
They're mean- but then they say that you misunderstood them
It causes you to question your sanity
You constantly feel anxious about the relationship
No.8
