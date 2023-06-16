Heading 3

Jiya Surana 

Lifestyle

JUNE 16, 2023

Signs you are being gaslighted

Gaslighting is a covert form of emotional abuse that makes people think they are losing their sanity

What is gaslighting?

Image: Pexels 

Given Below are the 8 signs which are relatable to us in some or the other way

Image: Pexels 

Steps to follow:

They make you feel guilty for saying 'No'

No.1

Image: Pexels 

They will try to twist your words and use them against you

No.2

Image: Pexels 

No.3

Image: Pexels 

You feel very confused by the relationship

Image: Pexels 

No.4

You feel as if you're walking on eggshells all the time

They act cold towards you if you don't do what they want

No.5

Image: Pexels 

They're mean- but then they say that you misunderstood them 

No.6

Image: Pexels 

No.7

Image: Pexels 

It causes you to question your sanity

Image: Pexels 

You constantly feel anxious about the relationship

No.8

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here