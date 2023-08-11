Heading 3

Shruti Mehta

Lifestyle

AUGUST 11, 2023

Signs you are friend zoned 

Image: Pexels

If someone engages in platonic or casual conversation with you, they are not interested in you romantically 

Conversation 

If your healthy flirting or playful teasings are not reciprocated, the person may not have a romantic interest in you 

Image: Pexels

 Flirting 

If there is a lack of touch from their side or they avoid your touch, they do not wish to strike a deeper connection with you 

Image: Pexels

Touch

If someone has friend zoned you, they will not prefer alone time with you. They would rather hang out with large groups to avoid awkward situations 

Image: Pexels

Alone Time 

Love Interest 

Image: Pexels

If the person talks about their crush or potential partner, this shows their trust in you. Do not think they are trying to make you jealous

Image: Pexels

Future 

A romantic relationship envisions the future. If they do not mention you in their future plans, they have friend zoned you 

If someone does not understand your romantic intentions toward them, they do not see you as a romantic partner 

Unaware

Image: Pexels

If the person seeks dating advice from you, they appreciate your opinion. But they only see you as a good friend 

Advice 

Image: Pexels

Compliment 

Image: Pexels

In a romantic relationship, compliments are necessary to express your feelings. If they rarely compliment you, it is time you evaluate things critically 

Image: Pexels

If they are making efforts to set you up with someone else, they do not see you as a potential romantic partner 

Set up 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here