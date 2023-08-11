Heading 3
Signs you are friend zoned
Image: Pexels
If someone engages in platonic or casual conversation with you, they are not interested in you romantically
Conversation
If your healthy flirting or playful teasings are not reciprocated, the person may not have a romantic interest in you
Image: Pexels
Flirting
If there is a lack of touch from their side or they avoid your touch, they do not wish to strike a deeper connection with you
Image: Pexels
Touch
If someone has friend zoned you, they will not prefer alone time with you. They would rather hang out with large groups to avoid awkward situations
Image: Pexels
Alone Time
Love Interest
Image: Pexels
If the person talks about their crush or potential partner, this shows their trust in you. Do not think they are trying to make you jealous
Image: Pexels
Future
A romantic relationship envisions the future. If they do not mention you in their future plans, they have friend zoned you
If someone does not understand your romantic intentions toward them, they do not see you as a romantic partner
Unaware
Image: Pexels
If the person seeks dating advice from you, they appreciate your opinion. But they only see you as a good friend
Advice
Image: Pexels
Compliment
Image: Pexels
In a romantic relationship, compliments are necessary to express your feelings. If they rarely compliment you, it is time you evaluate things critically
Image: Pexels
If they are making efforts to set you up with someone else, they do not see you as a potential romantic partner
Set up
