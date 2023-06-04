Heading 3

Sugandha Srivastava

Lifestyle

JUNE 04, 2023

Signs You Are In A
One-Sided Friendship

You're always the one reaching out and making plans, while they rarely make an effort to do the same

Unbalanced Initiations

They're frequently busy or unavailable when you need them, yet expect your availability whenever they reach out

Limited Availability

Conversations tend to revolve around their interests or problems, with little interest or engagement in yours

Superficial Conversations

They don't provide emotional support or offer help when you're going through challenging times

Lack of Support

They often unload their problems on you without reciprocating and listening to your concerns

One-Way Venting

Your thoughts and opinions are frequently disregarded or invalidated by them

Dismissiveness

They only show interest or offer help when it benefits them, rarely going out of their way for you

Conditional Favors

They don't acknowledge or celebrate your achievements or milestones with genuine enthusiasm

Absence of Celebration

They consistently disregard your boundaries or personal space, prioritizing their own needs

Ignored Boundaries

Overall, they demonstrate a consistent lack of effort and investment in the friendship, leaving you feeling unimportant and unappreciated

Lack of Effort

