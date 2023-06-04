JUNE 04, 2023
Signs You Are In A
One-Sided Friendship
You're always the one reaching out and making plans, while they rarely make an effort to do the same
Unbalanced Initiations
Image: Pexels
Image: Pexels
They're frequently busy or unavailable when you need them, yet expect your availability whenever they reach out
Limited Availability
Image: Pexels
Conversations tend to revolve around their interests or problems, with little interest or engagement in yours
Superficial Conversations
Image: Pexels
They don't provide emotional support or offer help when you're going through challenging times
Lack of Support
Image: Pexels
They often unload their problems on you without reciprocating and listening to your concerns
One-Way Venting
Image: Pexels
Your thoughts and opinions are frequently disregarded or invalidated by them
Dismissiveness
Image: Pexels
They only show interest or offer help when it benefits them, rarely going out of their way for you
Conditional Favors
Image: Pexels
They don't acknowledge or celebrate your achievements or milestones with genuine enthusiasm
Absence of Celebration
Image: Pexels
They consistently disregard your boundaries or personal space, prioritizing their own needs
Ignored Boundaries
Image: Pexels
Overall, they demonstrate a consistent lack of effort and investment in the friendship, leaving you feeling unimportant and unappreciated
Lack of Effort
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.