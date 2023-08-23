Heading 3
Signs you are leading someone on
If your words and actions do not match, you might be leading someone on
Mixed messages
Healthy flirting can be harmless! But excessive flirting can send a wrong message to the person
Flirting
It is natural to share things with friends. But revealing too much personal information might give them a wrong impression
Sharing
If you discuss trips and events together, they might assume you are looking forward to a commitment
Future Plans
Communication
Communication is crucial for any relationship! But regular communication patterns might give them false hopes
Touch
It is not unusual to hug friends or hold their hands. If you do so without clarifying your intentions, they might misinterpret things
Accepting gifts on birthdays is normal! If you frequently accept favors or gifts from them, they might want to take things forward
Gifts
If you draw their comparison to someone close to you, it is a sign
Comparison
Jealous
If you get jealous or possessive about them, it indicates a deeper attachment and you are leading them on
If you avoid discussing your true feelings or your relationship, they might take this as a sign
Clarity
