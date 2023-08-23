Heading 3

AUGUST 23, 2023

Signs you are leading someone on 

Image: Pexels 

If your words and actions do not match, you might be leading someone on 

Mixed messages

Healthy flirting can be harmless! But excessive flirting can send a wrong message to the person 

Image: Pexels 

 Flirting 

It is natural to share things with friends. But revealing too much personal information might give them a wrong impression 

Image: Pexels 

 Sharing 

If you discuss trips and events together, they might assume you are looking forward to a commitment 

Image: Pexels 

Future Plans 

Communication 

Image: Pexels 

Communication is crucial for any relationship! But regular communication patterns might give them false hopes 

Image: Pexels 

 Touch 

It is not unusual to hug friends or hold their hands. If you do so without clarifying your intentions, they might misinterpret things 

Accepting gifts on birthdays is normal! If you frequently accept favors or gifts from them, they might want to take things forward 

 Gifts 

Image: Pexels 

If you draw their comparison to someone close to you, it is a sign 

Comparison 

Image: Pexels 

Jealous 

Image: Pexels 

If you get jealous or possessive about them, it indicates a deeper attachment and you are leading them on 

Image: Pexels 

If you avoid discussing your true feelings or your relationship, they might take this as a sign 

 Clarity 

