lifestyle

SEPTEMBER 1, 2023

Signs you are not ready for relationship

Are you unsure about your feelings regarding someone special? You are not ready for a relationship 

 Uncertainty 

Image: Pexels 

If you had bad relationship experiences, it might take time for you to heal before you are ready to enter a new relationship 

Past Trauma 

Image: Pexels 

Do you struggle to strike a deep connection with your partner? It is a sign that you are not emotionally available 

Emotional availability 

Image: Pexels 

If your focus is on personal growth and self-discovery, you might not be ready for a relationship. But it is a healthy reason 

 Self-discovery 

Image: Pexels 

Independence 

Image: Pexels 

If you feel that entering a relationship might snatch your independence and reduce your autonomy, you should refrain from dating 

Do you face an inner battle to show your vulnerable side to someone? It is a sign 

Vulnerability 

Image: Pexels 

If you wish to focus on goals like education, career, or personal development, it may not be the best time to explore a relationship 

Personal Goals 

Image: Pexels 

With the evolving dating trends, casual dating is common. If you love someone but wish to date them casually, it is a sign 

Casual Dating 

Image: Pexels 

Do you struggle with low self-esteem? It can impact your readiness for exploring a relationship 

 Self-esteem 

Image: Pexels 

A healthy communication is crucial for the growth of a relationship. If you and your partner have difficulty communicating effectively, it is a sign

Barrier 

Image: Pexels 

