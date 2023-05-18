mAY 18, 2023

Heading 3

Signs You Suffer From Low Self-Esteem

People who have low self-esteem feel that they have little control over their lives 

Lack of control 

People with low self-confidence often have low self-esteem 

Lack of confidence 

People with low self-esteem engage in what is known as upward social comparison, or comparing themselves to others who they perceive to be better than themselves

Negative social comparisons 

When people have low self-esteem, they struggle to ask for help 

Trouble asking for help

People who have low self-esteem doubt their own opinions and worry a lot 

Doubts and worry 

They find it difficult to accept compliments because they do not have positive opinion about themselves 

Difficulty accepting compliments 

People with low self-esteem always have something negative to say about themselves

Negative self-talk 

Because they lack confidence, they have a fear of not getting success 

Less confidence about the future 

People with low self-esteem have a difficult time setting boundaries with others 

Lack of boundaries 

People-pleasing is one of the common signs of having low self-esteem

People-pleaser 

