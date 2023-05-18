mAY 18, 2023
Signs You Suffer From Low Self-Esteem
People who have low self-esteem feel that they have little control over their lives
Lack of control
People with low self-confidence often have low self-esteem
Lack of confidence
People with low self-esteem engage in what is known as upward social comparison, or comparing themselves to others who they perceive to be better than themselves
Negative social comparisons
When people have low self-esteem, they struggle to ask for help
Trouble asking for help
People who have low self-esteem doubt their own opinions and worry a lot
Doubts and worry
They find it difficult to accept compliments because they do not have positive opinion about themselves
Difficulty accepting compliments
People with low self-esteem always have something negative to say about themselves
Negative self-talk
Because they lack confidence, they have a fear of not getting success
Less confidence about the future
People with low self-esteem have a difficult time setting boundaries with others
Lack of boundaries
People-pleasing is one of the common signs of having low self-esteem
People-pleaser
