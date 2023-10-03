Heading 3

Jiya Surana

lifestyle

OCTOBER 03, 2023

Signs you were never in love

You didn't feel a strong emotional bond or connection with the person

Lack of Emotional Connection

Your feelings were primarily self-centered, focusing more on what you could gain from the relationship than on the other person's well-being

Selfishness

Your feelings were based mainly on physical appearance or shallow qualities, rather than a deep appreciation of the person's character

Superficial Attraction

Your feelings didn't stand the test of time and faded relatively quickly

Short-Lived Interest

You weren't willing to make significant sacrifices or compromises for the other person's happiness

Inability to Sacrifice

You often questioned your feelings or had doubts about the authenticity of your love

Frequent Doubts

You weren't interested in building a future together or making long-term plans with the person

No Long-Term Commitment

You struggled to trust the other person or didn't feel a strong sense of trust in the relationship

Absence of Trust

You weren't genuinely concerned about the other person's happiness and well-being

Indifference to Their Happiness

Your feelings were dependent on specific conditions or circumstances rather than being unconditional and constant

Conditional Love

