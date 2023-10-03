Heading 3
Jiya Surana
OCTOBER 03, 2023
Signs you were never in love
You didn't feel a strong emotional bond or connection with the person
Lack of Emotional Connection
Image: Pexels
Your feelings were primarily self-centered, focusing more on what you could gain from the relationship than on the other person's well-being
Selfishness
Image: Pexels
Your feelings were based mainly on physical appearance or shallow qualities, rather than a deep appreciation of the person's character
Superficial Attraction
Image: Pexels
Your feelings didn't stand the test of time and faded relatively quickly
Short-Lived Interest
Image: Pexels
You weren't willing to make significant sacrifices or compromises for the other person's happiness
Inability to Sacrifice
Image: Pexels
You often questioned your feelings or had doubts about the authenticity of your love
Frequent Doubts
Image: Pexels
You weren't interested in building a future together or making long-term plans with the person
No Long-Term Commitment
Image: Pexels
You struggled to trust the other person or didn't feel a strong sense of trust in the relationship
Absence of Trust
Image: Pexels
You weren't genuinely concerned about the other person's happiness and well-being
Indifference to Their Happiness
Image: Pexels
Your feelings were dependent on specific conditions or circumstances rather than being unconditional and constant
Conditional Love
Image: Pexels
