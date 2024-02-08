Heading 3
Signs your boyfriend hates you
He often seems not interested when you talk, not really engaging in conversation
Lack of Attention
You notice that he's actively avoiding spending quality time with you
Avoidance Behavior
Sweet gestures and romantic moments have become rare or nonexistent
Diminished Romance
Conversations are minimal, and he appears emotionally distant
Communication Breakdown
Plans and discussions about future seem to exclude you
Exclusion from Future Plans
Your opinions and emotions don't appear to hold much significance for him
Disregard for Feelings
Physical intimacy and affection become less or absent
Lack of Physical Affection
You catch him frequently checking out other people
Wandering Eyes
Criticism replaces compliments, creating a negative atmosphere
Critical Attitude
Trust your instincts; if something feels off, it might be worth exploring
Gut Feeling
