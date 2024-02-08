Heading 3

FEBRUARY 08, 2024

Signs your boyfriend hates you

He often seems not interested when you talk, not really engaging in conversation

Lack of Attention

Image: freepik 

You notice that he's actively avoiding spending quality time with you

Avoidance Behavior

Image: freepik 

Sweet gestures and romantic moments have become rare or nonexistent

 Diminished Romance

Image: freepik 

Conversations are minimal, and he appears emotionally distant

Communication Breakdown

Image: freepik 

Plans and discussions about future seem to exclude you

 Exclusion from Future Plans

Image: freepik 

Your opinions and emotions don't appear to hold much significance for him

Disregard for Feelings

Image: freepik 

Physical intimacy and affection become less or absent

Lack of Physical Affection

Image: freepik 

You catch him frequently checking out other people

 Wandering Eyes

Image: freepik 

Criticism replaces compliments, creating a negative atmosphere

 Critical Attitude

Image: freepik 

Trust your instincts; if something feels off, it might be worth exploring

Gut Feeling

Image: freepik 

