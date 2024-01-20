Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
January 20, 2024
Signs your co-worker has a crush on you
If they gaze at you longer than needed during talks, it signals a strong interest and a desire for a deeper connection
Maintains Eye Contact
Regularly suggesting lunch or coffee shows they like spending time with you beyond work interactions
Enjoys Your Company
Subtle body language mirroring, like crossing arms when you do, reveals a subconscious effort to connect
Mirrors Your Actions
Genuine curiosity about your life indicates a desire to know you on a personal level
Asks Personal Questions
Light-hearted teasing or joking signals attraction expressed in a fun way
Teases Playfully
Going beyond work obligations to assist and support you shows genuine care for your success and well-being
Offers Support
Recalling your preferences demonstrates active listening and an interest in knowing you better
Remembers Details
Consistently reaching out first signifies a desire to maintain communication and value the connection
Initiates Contact
Prefers Proximity
Choosing to be physically close during meetings or gatherings indicates a desire for more direct interactions
Frequent praise for your work, skills, or appearance suggests a deeper level of admiration and attraction
Gives Compliments
