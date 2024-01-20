Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

January 20, 2024

Signs your co-worker has a crush on you

If they gaze at you longer than needed during talks, it signals a strong interest and a desire for a deeper connection

Maintains Eye Contact

Image Source: Freepik

Regularly suggesting lunch or coffee shows they like spending time with you beyond work interactions

Enjoys Your Company

Image Source: Freepik

Subtle body language mirroring, like crossing arms when you do, reveals a subconscious effort to connect

Mirrors Your Actions

Image Source: Freepik

Genuine curiosity about your life indicates a desire to know you on a personal level

Asks Personal Questions

Image Source: Freepik

Light-hearted teasing or joking signals attraction expressed in a fun way

Image Source: Freepik

Teases Playfully

Going beyond work obligations to assist and support you shows genuine care for your success and well-being

Offers Support

Image Source: Freepik

Recalling your preferences demonstrates active listening and an interest in knowing you better

Remembers Details

Image Source: Freepik

Consistently reaching out first signifies a desire to maintain communication and value the connection

Initiates Contact

Image Source: Freepik

Prefers Proximity

Image Source: Freepik

Choosing to be physically close during meetings or gatherings indicates a desire for more direct interactions

Frequent praise for your work, skills, or appearance suggests a deeper level of admiration and attraction

Gives Compliments

Image Source: Freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here