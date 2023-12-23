Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

December 23, 2023

Signs your crush does not like you back

If they rarely initiate conversations or respond with short answers, it may indicate a lack of interest

 Limited communication 

Closed body language, such as crossed arms or turning away, may suggest they are not comfortable or interested 

Body language signals

If they seem disinterested when you share personal stories or experiences, it could be a sign they don't have a romantic interest 

Lack of engagement

They consistently find reasons to avoid spending time with you or seem to disappear when you're around 

Avoidance

Avoiding eye contact or maintaining a distant gaze may indicate they are not looking to connect on a deeper level 

Limited eye contact

The absence of playful teasing or flirting can be a sign that they don't see you in a romantic light

No flirting or teasing

If they consistently decline invitations or don't suggest plans together, it may imply a lack of interest 

Not making plans together

They don't open up about themselves or show curiosity about your life, indicating a lack of emotional connection 

No personal sharing

Forgetting important details about your life or not paying attention to what you say may suggest they aren't invested in getting to know you 

Not remembering details

If they're actively involved with someone else romantically, it's a clear sign they're not available or interested in pursuing a relationship with you 

They're dating someone else

