Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
December 23, 2023
Signs your crush does not like you back
If they rarely initiate conversations or respond with short answers, it may indicate a lack of interest
Limited communication
Closed body language, such as crossed arms or turning away, may suggest they are not comfortable or interested
Body language signals
If they seem disinterested when you share personal stories or experiences, it could be a sign they don't have a romantic interest
Lack of engagement
They consistently find reasons to avoid spending time with you or seem to disappear when you're around
Avoidance
Avoiding eye contact or maintaining a distant gaze may indicate they are not looking to connect on a deeper level
Limited eye contact
The absence of playful teasing or flirting can be a sign that they don't see you in a romantic light
No flirting or teasing
If they consistently decline invitations or don't suggest plans together, it may imply a lack of interest
Not making plans together
They don't open up about themselves or show curiosity about your life, indicating a lack of emotional connection
No personal sharing
Forgetting important details about your life or not paying attention to what you say may suggest they aren't invested in getting to know you
Not remembering details
If they're actively involved with someone else romantically, it's a clear sign they're not available or interested in pursuing a relationship with you
They're dating someone else
