Priyanshi Shah 

lifestyle

FEBRUARY 15, 2024

Signs your ex wants you back

Your ex calls or texts often, and even shares things on social media just to start a chat

Keeping in Touch

Image: freepik 

They talk about what's happening in their life, hoping for your reaction or dropping hints that they want you back

Updates and Hints

Image: freepik 

If you mention hanging out with others, they might act a little jealous, showing they miss you

Feeling a Bit Jealous

Image: freepik 

When you talk about your dates or outings, they share stories to make you jealous, testing if you still care

Trying to Make You Jealous

Image: freepik 

Your ex tries to be friends by chatting about your day or health, hinting they'd like to be part of your life again

Wanting to be Friends

Image: freepik 

They suggest visiting or plan get-togethers, indicating they might want to get back together

Wanting to Meet Up

Image: freepik 

Your ex calls you for no reason, just because they enjoy talking to you and hearing your voice

Finding Reasons to Talk

Image: freepik 

They remember important events or details about you, showing they want to reconnect on a deeper level

Remembering Important Things

Image: freepik 

Your ex regularly likes and appreciates your posts, sharing things to keep a connection

Checking Social Media

Image: freepik 

If they say sorry and accept they were wrong, it means they regret breaking up and want another chance

Admitting Mistakes

Image: freepik 

