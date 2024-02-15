Heading 3
Signs your ex wants you back
Your ex calls or texts often, and even shares things on social media just to start a chat
Keeping in Touch
Image: freepik
They talk about what's happening in their life, hoping for your reaction or dropping hints that they want you back
Updates and Hints
Image: freepik
If you mention hanging out with others, they might act a little jealous, showing they miss you
Feeling a Bit Jealous
Image: freepik
When you talk about your dates or outings, they share stories to make you jealous, testing if you still care
Trying to Make You Jealous
Image: freepik
Your ex tries to be friends by chatting about your day or health, hinting they'd like to be part of your life again
Wanting to be Friends
Image: freepik
They suggest visiting or plan get-togethers, indicating they might want to get back together
Wanting to Meet Up
Image: freepik
Your ex calls you for no reason, just because they enjoy talking to you and hearing your voice
Finding Reasons to Talk
Image: freepik
They remember important events or details about you, showing they want to reconnect on a deeper level
Remembering Important Things
Image: freepik
Your ex regularly likes and appreciates your posts, sharing things to keep a connection
Checking Social Media
Image: freepik
If they say sorry and accept they were wrong, it means they regret breaking up and want another chance
Admitting Mistakes
Image: freepik
