Priyanshi Shah
FEBRUARY 27, 2024
Signs your first date went well
If your date felt like a breeze, where you both enjoyed every moment, it's a good sign that things went well
Lost track of time
If you had a great conversation, smoothly discussing various topics, and both showed genuine interest in each other, it suggests a successful date
Easy flow of talk
Lots of laughs during the date, even with a bit of nervousness, indicate a good connection and positive vibes
Shared laughter
If you both were so engrossed in each other that phones were set aside, it shows genuine interest and engagement
Both forgot to check their phones
Asking and answering questions about each other's lives, interests, and plans indicates mutual interest and potential for future meetings
Curiosity about each other
Being attentive listeners to each other's stories and feelings demonstrates a genuine connection and interest in getting to know one another
Attentiveness
A sense of comfort and safety around each other, despite potential awkward moments, suggests a successful and enjoyable date
Feeling safe
Having meaningful eye-to-eye contact and feeling emotions through each other's eyes can be a romantic indicator of a well-spent evening
Goodbye contact
Offer to drop you home
If your date cares about your safety and asks to drop you home, it shows consideration and potential interest in further interactions
A follow-up text or call after the date indicates they had a good time and are interested in continuing the conversation
Post-date communication
