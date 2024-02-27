Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle 

FEBRUARY 27, 2024

Signs your first date went well

If your date felt like a breeze, where you both enjoyed every moment, it's a good sign that things went well

Lost track of time

If you had a great conversation, smoothly discussing various topics, and both showed genuine interest in each other, it suggests a successful date

 Easy flow of talk

Lots of laughs during the date, even with a bit of nervousness, indicate a good connection and positive vibes

Shared laughter

If you both were so engrossed in each other that phones were set aside, it shows genuine interest and engagement

Both forgot to check their phones

Asking and answering questions about each other's lives, interests, and plans indicates mutual interest and potential for future meetings

Curiosity about each other

Being attentive listeners to each other's stories and feelings demonstrates a genuine connection and interest in getting to know one another

Attentiveness

A sense of comfort and safety around each other, despite potential awkward moments, suggests a successful and enjoyable date

Feeling safe

Having meaningful eye-to-eye contact and feeling emotions through each other's eyes can be a romantic indicator of a well-spent evening

Goodbye contact

Offer to drop you home

If your date cares about your safety and asks to drop you home, it shows consideration and potential interest in further interactions

A follow-up text or call after the date indicates they had a good time and are interested in continuing the conversation

 Post-date communication

