Shruti Mehta

lifestyle

AUGUST 28, 2023

Signs your husband does not value you 

Image: Pexels

With changing times, it is becoming difficult to maintain a work-life balance! In these, your partner may not realize how their behavior is affecting you 

 Lack of awareness 

With passing time and personal changes, your husband could have emotionally distanced himself from you. One of the signs is they forget milestone celebrations in your relationship 

Image: Pexels

Distance 

Does your husband make plans without consulting you? It depicts the lack of your importance in their life 

Image: Pexels

 Plans 

Over the years, it is hard to retain the spark in a relationship! If your husband restricts himself from showering affection, things are not good

Image: Pexels

Affection

Shared responsibilities 

Image: Pexels

Maintaining the household is a shared responsibility. If your husband does not help you with it, they do not appreciate your efforts 

Image: Pexels 

Promise

If your husband is not mindful of spending time with you or breaks his promise of being there for you, he does not understand your value 

If your husband disrespects you publicly or in a private space, it is not okay! It indicates that they do not prioritize you 

Disrespect 

Image: Pexels 

Does your husband take your efforts for granted? It is a sign that they do not value you 

 Granted 

Image: Pexels

Conflict 

Image: Pexels

Conflicts are part and parcel of every relationship! If your husband does not make any efforts to resolve the conflict, it is a sign 

Image: Pexels 

If your husband disregards your opinion, they do not regard your thoughts and contributions seriously 

 Opinion 

