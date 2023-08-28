Heading 3
Shruti Mehta
lifestyle
AUGUST 28, 2023
Signs your husband does not value you
With changing times, it is becoming difficult to maintain a work-life balance! In these, your partner may not realize how their behavior is affecting you
Lack of awareness
With passing time and personal changes, your husband could have emotionally distanced himself from you. One of the signs is they forget milestone celebrations in your relationship
Distance
Does your husband make plans without consulting you? It depicts the lack of your importance in their life
Plans
Over the years, it is hard to retain the spark in a relationship! If your husband restricts himself from showering affection, things are not good
Affection
Shared responsibilities
Maintaining the household is a shared responsibility. If your husband does not help you with it, they do not appreciate your efforts
Promise
If your husband is not mindful of spending time with you or breaks his promise of being there for you, he does not understand your value
If your husband disrespects you publicly or in a private space, it is not okay! It indicates that they do not prioritize you
Disrespect
Does your husband take your efforts for granted? It is a sign that they do not value you
Granted
Conflict
Conflicts are part and parcel of every relationship! If your husband does not make any efforts to resolve the conflict, it is a sign
If your husband disregards your opinion, they do not regard your thoughts and contributions seriously
Opinion
