Arpita Sarkar 

Relationship

APRIL 11, 2023

Signs Your Marriage Is Perfect

Image: Pexels 

You and your partner are able to communicate openly without any fear of judgement 

Communication 

Image: Pexels 

You both trust each other and feel secure knowing that there is 100% honesty in the relationship 

Trust

You both value and respect each other's opinions 

Image: Pexels 

Mutual respect

You both share common goals and dreams for your future together 

Image: Pexels 

Shared goals

Image: Pexels 

Quality times

Both of you spend quality time with each other knowing your partner is your priority 

You both have a sense of humour and enjoy making each other laugh 

Image: Pexels 

Laughter

You both are affectionate with each other and can express your love without any hesitation 

Image: Pexels 

Affection

You both can forgive each other in case of mistakes 

Image: Pexels 

Forgiveness 

You both can maintain individual interests and hobbies while also supporting each other’s interests

Image: Pexels 

Independence

Both of you have each other’s back in all circumstances 

Image: Pexels 

Both of you have each other's back 

