Jiya Surana

lifestyle

OCTOBER 10, 2023

Signs your partner loves being with you

They prioritize spending time with you

#1

Image: Pexels

They show affection and physical closeness

#2

Image: Pexels

They actively listen and engage in meaningful conversations

#3

Image: Pexels

They make an effort to understand your needs and support you

#4

Image: Pexels

They express their love and appreciation regularly

#5

Image: Pexels

They make sacrifices and compromises for the relationship

#6

Image: Pexels

They introduce you to their friends and family

#7

Image: Pexels

They make future plans that include you

#8

Image: Pexels

They are genuinely happy when you're together

#9

Image: Pexels

They respect your boundaries and encourage your personal growth

#10

Image: Pexels

