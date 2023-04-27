Heading 3

Arpita Sarkar

Relationship

APRIL 27, 2023

Signs Your Relationship Is Moving Fast

Image- Pexels

While you may know a lot of things about each other, you somehow feel that something real is missing. You know their favorite colour, vacation spots, hobbies, and likes-dislikes, but you have a gut feeling that you do not know their raw and authentic self

You do not actually know each other

Image- Pexels

After some time, constantly being on calls with each other can become overwhelming. This is another obvious sign that things are moving fast in a relationship

You feel overwhelmed with constant talking

Image- Pexels

While knowing about each other's favourite yet silly things sound interesting in the initial phase, it becomes too cliched after a while. If you or your partner is hesitant to share the finer details of their life with you, ask yourself: is my relationship moving too fast?

You’ve never discussed details about each other

Image- Pexels

If your partner brings up this topic repeatedly, it is a strong sign your relationship is moving too fast and there may be ulterior motives at play

They seem eager to move-in with you

Image- Pexels

Every time you ask them to meet your friends or plan something with friends, they come up with different excuses to avoid it. If this has often been happening, it is a sign a relationship is moving too fast

They only want to hang out with you

Image- Pexels

While initially, you may enjoy this experience, after a while, you may start wondering if they are with you only for their physical needs. This, again, is a subtle sign your relationship is moving too fast

You wonder if it is only physical thing

Image- Pexels

In a new or fresh relationship, if your partner talks about marriage – how your wedding theme will be, how your married life will be, and how cute your babies will be – this eagerness means your partner is moving too fast

They seem eager to get married to you

Image- Pexels

Another obvious sign your relationship is moving too fast is when you are not able to focus on yourself — your routine, your lifestyle, and your responsibilities

You are unable to take care of your responsibilities

Image- Pexels

In the initial phase of your relationship, you may not feel completely at ease with sharing your past experiences, trauma, dark side, family details, and so on. If you, too, are weighing this feeling, it is a sign your relationship is moving too fast

You are still not entirely comfortable around them 

Image- Pexels

If your partner says "I love you" in a very as-a-matter-of-fact way, it may either mean they are not serious about you or are trying to fast-track the relationship too much

They say ‘I love you’ very casually 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here