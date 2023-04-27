APRIL 27, 2023
Signs Your Relationship Is Moving Fast
Image- Pexels
While you may know a lot of things about each other, you somehow feel that something real is missing. You know their favorite colour, vacation spots, hobbies, and likes-dislikes, but you have a gut feeling that you do not know their raw and authentic self
You do not actually know each other
Image- Pexels
After some time, constantly being on calls with each other can become overwhelming. This is another obvious sign that things are moving fast in a relationship
You feel overwhelmed with constant talking
Image- Pexels
While knowing about each other's favourite yet silly things sound interesting in the initial phase, it becomes too cliched after a while. If you or your partner is hesitant to share the finer details of their life with you, ask yourself: is my relationship moving too fast?
You’ve never discussed details about each other
Image- Pexels
If your partner brings up this topic repeatedly, it is a strong sign your relationship is moving too fast and there may be ulterior motives at play
They seem eager to move-in with you
Image- Pexels
Every time you ask them to meet your friends or plan something with friends, they come up with different excuses to avoid it. If this has often been happening, it is a sign a relationship is moving too fast
They only want to hang out with you
Image- Pexels
While initially, you may enjoy this experience, after a while, you may start wondering if they are with you only for their physical needs. This, again, is a subtle sign your relationship is moving too fast
You wonder if it is only physical thing
Image- Pexels
In a new or fresh relationship, if your partner talks about marriage – how your wedding theme will be, how your married life will be, and how cute your babies will be – this eagerness means your partner is moving too fast
They seem eager to get married to you
Image- Pexels
Another obvious sign your relationship is moving too fast is when you are not able to focus on yourself — your routine, your lifestyle, and your responsibilities
You are unable to take care of your responsibilities
Image- Pexels
In the initial phase of your relationship, you may not feel completely at ease with sharing your past experiences, trauma, dark side, family details, and so on. If you, too, are weighing this feeling, it is a sign your relationship is moving too fast
You are still not entirely comfortable around them
Image- Pexels
If your partner says "I love you" in a very as-a-matter-of-fact way, it may either mean they are not serious about you or are trying to fast-track the relationship too much
They say ‘I love you’ very casually
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.