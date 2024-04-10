Heading 3

Jiya Surana

lifestyle 

APRIL 10, 2024

Signs you're both crushing on each other

Reluctance to say goodbye, resulting in lingering hugs and gazes

#1

Playful teasing leads to flirty banter and shared laughter

#2

You get those warm and fuzzy feelings when they touch you

#3

You've developed inside jokes and references that only the two of you understand

#4

There's a mutual desire to impress each other

#5

Time seems to fly when you're together, leaving you longing for more

#6

There's this undeniable pull between you that's hard to resist

#7

#8

In crowded rooms, your eyes constantly seek each other out

#9

Both of you smile a lot when you're around each other

You find ways to spend time together or make plans for the future

#10

