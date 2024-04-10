Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
APRIL 10, 2024
Signs you're both crushing on each other
Reluctance to say goodbye, resulting in lingering hugs and gazes
#1
Playful teasing leads to flirty banter and shared laughter
#2
You get those warm and fuzzy feelings when they touch you
#3
You've developed inside jokes and references that only the two of you understand
#4
There's a mutual desire to impress each other
#5
Time seems to fly when you're together, leaving you longing for more
#6
There's this undeniable pull between you that's hard to resist
#7
#8
In crowded rooms, your eyes constantly seek each other out
#9
Both of you smile a lot when you're around each other
You find ways to spend time together or make plans for the future
#10
