Jiya Surana
lifestyle
SEPTEMBER 30, 2023
Signs you're dating a good person
They treat you and others with respect, valuing your opinions and boundaries
Respect
They are willing to compromise and adapt in the relationship
Adaptability
They are open and honest in their communication, even when it's difficult
Honesty
A partner who supports your goals and aspirations, encouraging your personal growth
Supportive
They keep their promises and can be relied upon
Trustworthiness
They are willing to give without expecting something in return, whether it's their time, attention, or help
Generosity
They listen actively and communicate effectively, resolving conflicts constructively
Good Communication
Their behavior is consistent over time, and they don't have drastic mood swings or personality changes
Consistency
They have a positive influence on your life, bringing out the best in you
Positive Influence
You both have common values and beliefs
Shared Values
