 Jiya Surana

lifestyle

SEPTEMBER 30, 2023

Signs you're dating a good person

They treat you and others with respect, valuing your opinions and boundaries

Respect

Image: Pexels

They are willing to compromise and adapt in the relationship

Adaptability

Image: Pexels

They are open and honest in their communication, even when it's difficult

Honesty

Image: Pexels

A partner who supports your goals and aspirations, encouraging your personal growth

Supportive

Image: Pexels

They keep their promises and can be relied upon

Trustworthiness

Image: Pexels

They are willing to give without expecting something in return, whether it's their time, attention, or help

Generosity

Image: Pexels

They listen actively and communicate effectively, resolving conflicts constructively

Good Communication

Image: Pexels

Their behavior is consistent over time, and they don't have drastic mood swings or personality changes

Consistency

Image: Pexels

They have a positive influence on your life, bringing out the best in you

Positive Influence

Image: Pexels

You both have common values and beliefs

Shared Values

Image: Pexels

