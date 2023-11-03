Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Lifestyle
NOVEMBER 03, 2023
Signs you're dating an attention seeker
An attention seeker thrives on compliments. They focus on their appearances a lot more than usual
Compliments
Image:Pexels
If your partner is exaggerating his qualities and achievements or always brag about his things then he is an attention-seeker
Bragging
Image:Pexels
One of the trademark characteristics of attention-seeking women is that they love creating a scene over a small matter
Creating A Scene
Image:Pexels
If your partner is overactive on Social media and always brag about himself or herself then he/she is an attention-seeker
Overactive
Image:Pexels
Attention-seeker can sometimes use their partner to make others jealous by flaunting him/her in front of them
Flaunt
Image:Pexels
An attention-seeker expects you to be there for her at all times. But when you need her, she will always be busy and might give you a lame excuse
Lame Excuse
Image:Pexels
An attention seeker opens up very fast
Extrovert Nature
Image:Pexels
An attention-seeker lacks maturity. They will show you tantrums and act like childs
Immature
Image:Pexels
If your partner is not letting you have your 'Me-time' or leave you with your personal space for a while, he or she must be an attention-seeker
No Personal Space
Image:Pexels
An attention-seeker wants to be the center of the conversations. They feel themselves superior
Talk of the town
Image:Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.