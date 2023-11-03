Heading 3

Signs you're dating an attention seeker

An attention seeker thrives on compliments. They focus on their appearances a lot more than usual

Compliments

If your partner is exaggerating his qualities and achievements or always brag about his things then he is an attention-seeker

 Bragging

One of the trademark characteristics of attention-seeking women is that they love creating a scene over a small matter

 Creating A Scene

If your partner is overactive on Social media and always brag about himself or herself then he/she is an attention-seeker 

Overactive 

Attention-seeker can sometimes use their partner to make others jealous by flaunting him/her in front of them

Flaunt

An attention-seeker expects you to be there for her at all times. But when you need her, she will always be busy and might give you a lame excuse

Lame Excuse

An attention seeker opens up very fast 

Extrovert Nature

An attention-seeker lacks maturity. They will show you tantrums and act like childs

Immature

If your partner is not letting you have your 'Me-time' or leave you with your personal space for a while, he or she must be an attention-seeker 

No Personal Space

An attention-seeker wants to be the center of the conversations. They feel themselves superior

Talk of the town

