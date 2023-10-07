Heading 3

OCTOBER 07, 2023

Signs you're drifting through life

If you don't have specific, meaningful goals you're actively working towards, you might be drifting

Lack of clear goals

Feeling stuck in a repetitive routine without excitement or growth can be a sign

Routine monotony

Failing to invest in self-improvement or acquire new skills may indicate drifting

Minimal personal development

If you lack enthusiasm or a sense of purpose in what you do, you might be adrift

Absence of passion

Not aligning your actions with your core values can lead to a sense of aimlessness

Ignoring values

Another sign is when you often feel overwhelmed, even by the simplest of tasks.

Often feel overwhelmed

Accepting a life that doesn't fulfil your potential can indicate drifting

Settling for less

If you haven't thought about your future or made plans, you may be adrift

Lack of future plans

Always seeking entertainment or avoiding introspection can be a sign

Constantly seeking distractions

Feeling detached from your own life or disengaged from your surroundings can also be indicative 

Feeling disconnected

