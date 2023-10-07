Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
OCTOBER 07, 2023
Signs you're drifting through life
If you don't have specific, meaningful goals you're actively working towards, you might be drifting
Lack of clear goals
Image: Pexels
Feeling stuck in a repetitive routine without excitement or growth can be a sign
Routine monotony
Image: Pexels
Failing to invest in self-improvement or acquire new skills may indicate drifting
Minimal personal development
Image: Pexels
If you lack enthusiasm or a sense of purpose in what you do, you might be adrift
Absence of passion
Image: Pexels
Not aligning your actions with your core values can lead to a sense of aimlessness
Ignoring values
Image: Pexels
Another sign is when you often feel overwhelmed, even by the simplest of tasks.
Often feel overwhelmed
Image: Pexels
Accepting a life that doesn't fulfil your potential can indicate drifting
Settling for less
Image: Pexels
If you haven't thought about your future or made plans, you may be adrift
Lack of future plans
Image: Pexels
Always seeking entertainment or avoiding introspection can be a sign
Constantly seeking distractions
Image: Pexels
Feeling detached from your own life or disengaged from your surroundings can also be indicative
Feeling disconnected
Image: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.