Jiya Surana

lifestyle

OCTOBER 31, 2023

Signs you're living a meaningful life

Feeling a sense of purpose and direction in your actions and goals

Purpose

Making a positive impact on the lives of others or the world

Positive Impact

Continuous self-improvement and learning

Personal Growth

Being true to yourself and your values

Authenticity

Nurturing meaningful connections with loved ones

Strong Relationships

Appreciating the present moment and what you have

Gratitude

Experiencing a sense of fulfilment and contentment

Fulfillment

Engaging in activities that align with your passions and beliefs

Contributing to a Cause

Maintaining a balance between work, leisure, and self-care

Balance

Overcoming challenges and setbacks with determination

Resilience

