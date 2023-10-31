Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
OCTOBER 31, 2023
Signs you're living a meaningful life
Feeling a sense of purpose and direction in your actions and goals
Purpose
Making a positive impact on the lives of others or the world
Positive Impact
Continuous self-improvement and learning
Personal Growth
Being true to yourself and your values
Authenticity
Nurturing meaningful connections with loved ones
Strong Relationships
Appreciating the present moment and what you have
Gratitude
Experiencing a sense of fulfilment and contentment
Fulfillment
Engaging in activities that align with your passions and beliefs
Contributing to a Cause
Maintaining a balance between work, leisure, and self-care
Balance
Overcoming challenges and setbacks with determination
Resilience
