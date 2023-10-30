Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
lifestyle
OCTOBER 30, 2023
Signs you’re more than friend to him
He initiates conversations frequently, not just when necessary which might be more personal, in-depth discussions beyond casual chat
Increased communication
He turns to you for emotional support, discussing about personal matters and seeks your advice
Emotional support
He prioritizes spending time with you and creates opportunities for just the two of you to hang out
Quality time
There might be more subtle physical contact, like hugs, handshakes, or other indications of a desire for closeness
Physical touch
He might display signs of jealousy or discomfort when you discuss or spend time with other potential romantic interests
Jealousy
He remembers small details about you, like your favorite book, movie, or food, and often brings them up in conversation or surprises you based on that knowledge
Remembering details
He goes out of his way to help you, whether it's picking you up when your car breaks down or assisting with tasks without you asking
Acts of service
Pay attention to his body language. Does he maintain prolonged eye contact, lean in when talking, or mirror your body language?
Body language
He includes you in his future plans or talks about doing things together in the long term, like attending events or trips
Future plans
There might be playful teasing, compliments, or flirtatious behavior that goes beyond friendly banter
Flirting
