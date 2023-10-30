Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

lifestyle

OCTOBER 30, 2023

Signs you’re more than friend to him

He initiates conversations frequently, not just when necessary which might be more personal, in-depth discussions beyond casual chat

Increased communication

He turns to you for emotional support, discussing about personal matters and seeks your advice

 Emotional support

He prioritizes spending time with you and creates opportunities for just the two of you to hang out

 Quality time

There might be more subtle physical contact, like hugs, handshakes, or other indications of a desire for closeness

 Physical touch

He might display signs of jealousy or discomfort when you discuss or spend time with other potential romantic interests

Jealousy

He remembers small details about you, like your favorite book, movie, or food, and often brings them up in conversation or surprises you based on that knowledge

Remembering details

He goes out of his way to help you, whether it's picking you up when your car breaks down or assisting with tasks without you asking

Acts of service

Pay attention to his body language. Does he maintain prolonged eye contact, lean in when talking, or mirror your body language?

 Body language

He includes you in his future plans or talks about doing things together in the long term, like attending events or trips

Future plans

There might be playful teasing, compliments, or flirtatious behavior that goes beyond friendly banter

Flirting

