FEBRUARY 11, 2024
Signs you're overexplaining yourself
You keep repeating yourself and saying the same thing over and over
You give too much information that has nothing to do with the situation at hand
You feel the need to explain why you did something or made a choice when no one is questioning or criticizing you
You feel like you have to prove yourself to others, and therefore feel the need to justify everything you do
You feel defensive and try to change other people's minds, not letting it go when they have made it clear that they won't change their minds
You worry about being misunderstood and feel the urge to clarify repeatedly
You receive feedback from others that you tend to overexplain things
Others start to lose interest or seem disengaged in the conversation
You feel anxious or worried about not being thorough enough in your explanations
You have a hard time letting go of a topic or moving on from it
