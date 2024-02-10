Heading 3

Jiya Surana

lifestyle

FEBRUARY 11, 2024

Signs you're overexplaining yourself 

You keep repeating yourself and saying the same thing over and over

#1

You give too much information that has nothing to do with the situation at hand

#2

 #3

You feel the need to explain why you did something or made a choice when no one is questioning or criticizing you

You feel like you have to prove yourself to others, and therefore feel the need to justify everything you do

#4

You feel defensive and try to change other people's minds, not letting it go when they have made it clear that they won't change their minds

#5

You worry about being misunderstood and feel the urge to clarify repeatedly

 #6

You receive feedback from others that you tend to overexplain things

#7

Others start to lose interest or seem disengaged in the conversation

#8

You feel anxious or worried about not being thorough enough in your explanations

#9

You have a hard time letting go of a topic or moving on from it

#10

