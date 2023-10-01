Heading 3

Jiya Surana

october 01, 2023

Signs you're really happy 

You find yourself smiling from the heart, not just as a social response

Genuine Smiles

You feel satisfied with your life as it is, without constantly longing for something else

Contentment

You regularly express thankfulness for the people and things in your life

Gratitude

You tend to see the good in situations and have a hopeful perspective of the future

Positive Outlook

You experience a sense of inner calm and tranquillity, even during challenging times

Inner Peace

You have fulfilling, supportive connections with friends and loved ones

Strong Relationships

You prioritize self-care, including exercise, a balanced diet, and sufficient rest

Healthy Lifestyle

You engage in activities you’re passionate about, and they bring you joy

Pursuit of Passions

You have a sense of purpose and meaning in your life

Purpose

Helping others and acts of kindness make you genuinely happy

Altruism

