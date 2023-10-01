Heading 3
Jiya Surana
october 01, 2023
Signs you're really happy
You find yourself smiling from the heart, not just as a social response
Genuine Smiles
Image: Pexels
You feel satisfied with your life as it is, without constantly longing for something else
Contentment
Image: Pexels
You regularly express thankfulness for the people and things in your life
Gratitude
Image: Pexels
You tend to see the good in situations and have a hopeful perspective of the future
Positive Outlook
Image: Pexels
You experience a sense of inner calm and tranquillity, even during challenging times
Inner Peace
Image: Pexels
You have fulfilling, supportive connections with friends and loved ones
Strong Relationships
Image: Pexels
You prioritize self-care, including exercise, a balanced diet, and sufficient rest
Healthy Lifestyle
Image: Pexels
You engage in activities you’re passionate about, and they bring you joy
Pursuit of Passions
Image: Pexels
You have a sense of purpose and meaning in your life
Purpose
Image: Pexels
Helping others and acts of kindness make you genuinely happy
Altruism
Image: Pexels
