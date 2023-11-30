Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Lifestyle
NOVEMBER 30, 2023
Signs you’re unofficially dating
You find yourselves texting, calling, or messaging each other regularly, even if it's just to share small details about your day
Frequent Communication
You spend a significant amount of time together, whether it's one-on-one or in group settings
Quality Time
There's a deeper emotional connection beyond just friendship. You might share personal details, feelings, and thoughts with each other
Emotional Connection
There's a playful and teasing dynamic between you, including light flirting
Flirting
You find yourselves engaging in physical contact, such as hugging, holding hands, or even brief kisses
Physical Contact
While you might not have had the official "exclusive" talk, you both behave in a way that suggests you're not pursuing other romantic interests
Exclusive Behavior
You casually discuss future plans that involve both of you, like attending events together or making long-term plans that extend beyond just friendship
Future Plans
There may be a hint of jealousy or discomfort if one of you talks about dating or spending time with someone else
Jealousy
You've become each other's go-to person for support, whether it's during tough times or moments of celebration
Support System
You've introduced each other to your friends, and there's an acknowledgment among your social circles that you're more than just friends
Introducing to Friends
