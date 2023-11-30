Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Lifestyle 

NOVEMBER 30, 2023

Signs you’re unofficially dating

You find yourselves texting, calling, or messaging each other regularly, even if it's just to share small details about your day

Frequent Communication

Image Source: Pexels 

You spend a significant amount of time together, whether it's one-on-one or in group settings

Quality Time

Image Source: Pexels 

There's a deeper emotional connection beyond just friendship. You might share personal details, feelings, and thoughts with each other

Emotional Connection

Image Source: Pexels 

There's a playful and teasing dynamic between you, including light flirting

Flirting

Image Source: Pexels 

You find yourselves engaging in physical contact, such as hugging, holding hands, or even brief kisses

 Physical Contact

Image Source: Pexels 

While you might not have had the official "exclusive" talk, you both behave in a way that suggests you're not pursuing other romantic interests

Exclusive Behavior

Image Source: Pexels 

You casually discuss future plans that involve both of you, like attending events together or making long-term plans that extend beyond just friendship

Future Plans

Image Source: Pexels

There may be a hint of jealousy or discomfort if one of you talks about dating or spending time with someone else

Jealousy

Image Source: Pexels 

You've become each other's go-to person for support, whether it's during tough times or moments of celebration

Support System

Image Source: Pexels 

You've introduced each other to your friends, and there's an acknowledgment among your social circles that you're more than just friends

Introducing to Friends

Image Source: Pexels 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here