NOVEMBER 10, 2023
Signs you're unready for a relationship?
Mixed or unsure feelings about fully committing into a partnership are integral signs of not being ready
Unsure about feelings
Image Source: Pexels
The bitterness of a past relationship can make you hesitate to open up to a person and increase the fear of vulnerability
Past trauma
Image Source: Pexels
A lifelong bond cannot be built without a profound emotional connection
Emotionally unavailable
Image Source: Pexels
Being independent and embarking on a solo journey can prevent you from stepping into a commitment
Enjoying freedom
Image Source: Pexels
The ambivalent of committing to a relationship is an extremely crucial indication of being unprepared for a lifelong connection
Fear of commitment
Image Source: Pexels
Trust is the ultimate foundation of a strong bond so deep trust issues are enough to ruin any fairy-tale romance
Trust issue
Image Source: Pexels
Don't engage in any romantic relationship if you lack self-worth as it can drastically affect any healthy partnership
Lack of self-esteem
Image Source: Pexels
After a breakup, it's essential to go through a complete healing process before embarking upon a fresh start
Recent breakup
Image Source: Pexels
This one's a huge possibility that could affect your connection in case you have limited time or energy to invest
Hectic schedule
Image Source: Pexels
Self-discovery is the way of understanding the true identity or desire, hence it's a completely healthy and sensible reason to not be in a relationship
On self-discovery page
Image Source: Pexels
