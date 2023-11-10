Heading 3

Ishita Gupta 

Lifestyle

NOVEMBER 10, 2023

Signs you're unready for a relationship?

Mixed or unsure feelings about fully committing into a partnership are integral signs of not being ready 

Unsure about feelings

The bitterness of a past relationship can make you hesitate to open up to a person and increase the fear of vulnerability 

Past trauma

A lifelong bond cannot  be built without a profound emotional connection 

Emotionally unavailable 

Being independent and embarking on a solo journey can prevent you from stepping into a commitment 

Enjoying freedom 

The ambivalent of committing to a relationship is an extremely crucial indication of being unprepared for a lifelong connection

Fear of commitment 

Trust is the ultimate foundation of a strong bond so deep trust issues are enough to ruin any fairy-tale romance 

Trust issue

Don't engage in any romantic relationship if you lack self-worth as it can drastically affect any healthy partnership 

Lack of self-esteem 

After a breakup, it's essential to go through a complete healing process before embarking upon a fresh start 

Recent breakup 

This one's a huge possibility that could affect your connection in case you have limited time or energy to invest

Hectic schedule 

Self-discovery is the way of understanding the true identity or desire, hence it's a completely healthy and sensible reason to not be in a relationship 

On self-discovery page 

