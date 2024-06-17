Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
lifestyle
june 17, 2024
Signs you've got the Monday blues
You lack energy or enthusiasm for the day ahead
#1
Image: Pexels
You feel anxious and overwhelmed about a new week
#2
Image: Pexels
You drink to escape your reality
#3
Image: Pexels
You are unable to focus and constantly think about work
#4
Image: Pexels
You have a low mood
#5
Image: Pexels
You have difficulty waking up on Monday mornings
Image: Pexels
#6
You dread going into work
#7
Image: Pexels
You drag your feet as you walk into work
#8
Image: Pexels
You often zone out
#9
Image: Pexels
You feel exhausted without any significant effort
#10
Image: Pexels
