 Mohit K Dixit 

lifestyle 

june 17, 2024

Signs you've got the Monday blues 

You lack energy or enthusiasm for the day ahead 

You feel anxious and overwhelmed about a new week 

You drink to escape your reality 

You are unable to focus and constantly think about work 

You have a low mood 

You have difficulty waking up on Monday mornings 

You dread going into work 

You drag your feet as you walk into work

You often zone out 

You feel exhausted without any significant effort

