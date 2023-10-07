Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
OCTOBER 06, 2023
Signs you’ve grown apart from your partner
Reduced or ineffective communication between you two
Lack of communication
Image: Pexels
You no longer share common hobbies or interests
Different interests
Image: Pexels
Feeling emotionally disconnected or distant from each other
Emotional distance
Image: Pexels
A decline in physical intimacy or affection
Reduced intimacy
Image: Pexels
More frequent and unresolved conflicts
Frequent disagreements
Image: Pexels
Leading separate lives with minimal shared activities
Independent lives
Image: Pexels
Diverging long-term goals and plans
Future goals
Image: Pexels
A decrease in emotional support from your partner
Less support
Image: Pexels
Taking each other for granted or not prioritising the relationship
Neglecting each other
Image: Pexels
Fantasising about being with someone else or considering infidelity
Seeking alternatives
Image: Pexels
