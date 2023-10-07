Heading 3

 Jiya Surana

lifestyle

OCTOBER 06, 2023

Signs you’ve grown apart from your partner

Reduced or ineffective communication between you two

Lack of communication

Image: Pexels

You no longer share common hobbies or interests

Different interests

Image: Pexels

Feeling emotionally disconnected or distant from each other

Emotional distance

Image: Pexels

A decline in physical intimacy or affection

Reduced intimacy

Image: Pexels

More frequent and unresolved conflicts

Frequent disagreements

Image: Pexels

Leading separate lives with minimal shared activities

Independent lives

Image: Pexels

Diverging long-term goals and plans

Future goals

Image: Pexels

A decrease in emotional support from your partner

Less support

Image: Pexels

Taking each other for granted or not prioritising the relationship

Neglecting each other

Image: Pexels

Fantasising about being with someone else or considering infidelity

Seeking alternatives

Image: Pexels

