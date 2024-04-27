Heading 3

Aditi Singh

Lifestyle

APRIL 27, 2024

Simmering South Indian Rasam Recipe

Gather tamarind extract, tomatoes, green chilies, coriander leaves, and rasam powder

Basics!

Image Source: freepik

Heat 1 tablespoon of ghee or oil in a pan and add mustard seeds and let them splutter. After that add cumin seeds, asafoetida, red chilies, and a few curry leaves and saute until it’s fragrant

Tempering

Image Source: freepik

Add chopped tomatoes to the tempering and cook until they turn mushy and aromatic

Tomato Blast! 

Image Source: freepik

Pour in the tamarind extract and mix well and let it simmer for a few minutes

 Sour-ness

Image Source: freepik

Add the rasam powder to the mixture and stir until well combined

Image Source: freepik

Important step

Add salt to taste and mix thoroughly 

 Seasoning

Image Source: freepik

Allow the rasam to come to a gentle boil and keep stirring occasionally

Boil

Image Source: freepik

Consistency

Image Source: freepik

 If the rasam is too thick, add some water to reach your desired consistency

 Garnish

Image Source: freepik

Add chopped coriander leaves and mix well

 Once the rasam is heated through, remove it from the heat and serve hot with steamed rice, or enjoy it as a soup

 Serve Hot

Image Source: freepik

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here