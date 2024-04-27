Heading 3
Aditi Singh
Lifestyle
APRIL 27, 2024
Simmering South Indian Rasam Recipe
Gather tamarind extract, tomatoes, green chilies, coriander leaves, and rasam powder
Basics!
Image Source: freepik
Heat 1 tablespoon of ghee or oil in a pan and add mustard seeds and let them splutter. After that add cumin seeds, asafoetida, red chilies, and a few curry leaves and saute until it’s fragrant
Tempering
Image Source: freepik
Add chopped tomatoes to the tempering and cook until they turn mushy and aromatic
Tomato Blast!
Image Source: freepik
Pour in the tamarind extract and mix well and let it simmer for a few minutes
Sour-ness
Image Source: freepik
Add the rasam powder to the mixture and stir until well combined
Image Source: freepik
Important step
Add salt to taste and mix thoroughly
Seasoning
Image Source: freepik
Allow the rasam to come to a gentle boil and keep stirring occasionally
Boil
Image Source: freepik
Consistency
Image Source: freepik
If the rasam is too thick, add some water to reach your desired consistency
Garnish
Image Source: freepik
Add chopped coriander leaves and mix well
Once the rasam is heated through, remove it from the heat and serve hot with steamed rice, or enjoy it as a soup
Serve Hot
Image Source: freepik
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.